EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Animal Law Enforcement team announced they have rescued over 170 animals from a home in Monroe County.

SPCA officials announced they rescued various animals from a home in Effort, Monroe County on July 14.

The animals varied from adult to puppy Jack Russell Terrier mixes, cats, chickens, peacocks, guinea, dove, finches, parakeets, and rabbits, as stated in the press release.

Officials say the PSPCA was notified of the animals after the person living in the home passed away and the coroner arrived to they saw a large number of dogs at the house and were concerned about their living standards.

PSPCA said it was initially reported that there were about 70 dogs in the home; it wasn’t until a search the next day that they found about 100 other dogs and animals.

“Though the circumstances of this rescue were tragic in nature, we are grateful that these animals were safely removed from their poor living conditions. We encourage anyone looking to adopt a small dog to consider adopting one of these or any of those currently in our shelters,” said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA.

As mentioned in the release, all animals that were rescued have been sent to various organizations throughout Lancaster, Philadelphia, and Chester Counties where they will be evaluated for potential cruelty and neglect charges before being made available for adoption.

The Pennsylvania SPCA explains the dogs and cats will be available soon for adoption at the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia facility, PSPCA Lancaster Center, and the PSPCA’s affiliate site, Main Line Animal Rescue.

The release mentions Pennsylvania SPCA’s Philadelphia has reached capacity and is seeking adopters if interested visit the PSPCA to learn more.

Investigators note this is an ongoing investigation into animal cruelty and neglect, charges are pending from the conclusion of the investigation.