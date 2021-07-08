Over 1,000 gun permit applicants referred to police in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police released data Thursday highlighting a continued increase in Pennsylvania Instant Check System checks and denials for firearm purchases in 2021.

The PCIS experienced a record-breaking amount of background checks in the first quarter of 2021 with 427,450. This quarter had a total of 334,108 background checks – still an increase from 2020, which had 314,319 in its second quarter.

The number of people denied also increased in 2021 with 6,548 this quarter and 6,444 last quarter, compared to 5,801 denials for the second quarter of 2020.

Of these denials, 293 were referred to Pa. State Police, 962 were referred to local law enforcement, and 31 were referred to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

However, the number of people arrested for a warrant at the point of purchase of a firearm has decreased to 37 people this quarter, compared to 83 in the second quarter of 2020. It’s also a decrease from the first quarter of 2021, which saw 52 people arrested.

In Pennsylvania, it is considered a third-degree felony to make a false oral or written statement on any state or federal form or give a false ID to any firearm seller or licensed firearm manufacturer when purchasing a firearm.

According to the release, people who had an active warrant for their arrest that was discovered in the background check process were also included in this data.