Operator of Hollywood Casino in Pa. faces two fines from Pa. Gaming Control Board

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association, the operators of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Dauphin County was handed two fines by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday.

Hollywood Casino was directly involved in the first fine approved for a total of $25,000. The fine is the result of a case involving a single incident of underage individuals gaining access to the casino’s gambling floor.

Four individuals under the age of 21 attempted to gain access to the gaming floor. Two of the four individuals successfully made it onto the floor and one of those two gambled at a slot machine. According to the release, the individuals were 16, 17, 18, and 19.

A second fine against the Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association was approved by the board in relation to hollywoodcasino.com and barstoolsportsbook.com for a total of $57,500.

According to the release, the operator was fined for permitting nine individuals listed under the board’s Voluntary iGaming Self-Exclusion List to create or access the casino-type gaming or sports-wagering sites.

Penn National owns several gaming venues in Ohio and Pennsylvania including Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Racecourse, the racino in Austintown.