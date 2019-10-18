Open casting call being held in Pittsburgh for film starring Jason Momoa

The film is called "Sweet Girl" and will be filmed in the Pittsburgh area

(WKBN) – If you have ever wanted to be close to actor Jason Momoa, you could have your chance.

The Pittsburgh Film Office is holding a casting call for extras to appear in a Netflix original movie starring Momoa. The film is called “Sweet Girl” and will be filmed in the Pittsburgh area.

The Film Office is looking for kids, teens, adults and senior citizens of all ethnicities. Extras will portray Pittsburgh baseball fans, pedestrians, hospital staff, law enforcement and other roles.

No experience is necessary, and positions are paid, according to the Pittsburgh Film Office.

The casting call will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, at 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd. in Pittsburgh.

More information is on the Pittsburgh Film Office’s website.