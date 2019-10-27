Breaking News
Halloween Trick or Treat times
LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News Sunday Morning

One-year commemoration of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting to be marked

Pennsylvania

Numerous community service projects are planned in the city Sunday along with private and public memorial services

by:

Posted: / Updated:
jewish-flag_295122

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The first anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history is being marked around the world.

The shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, killed 11 worshippers and wounded seven others.

Numerous community service projects are planned in the city Sunday along with private and public memorial services.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform at a special event in Germany.

Thousands are also expected to participate in Sunday’s remembrance through Pause With Pittsburgh, a virtual memorial event created by the Jewish Federations of North America.

Last week, Tree of Life leaders unveiled their vision for the damaged building, including a rebuilt space for places of worship, a memorial, and classrooms and exhibitions.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com