FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say one person is unaccounted for after a building collapse at the Martin Potato Roll Company near Chambersburg Tuesday afternoon.

Julie Martin, one of the company’s owners, told abc27 that there was a construction issue when walls collapsed in a new area not connected to their production building.

She said no Martin’s employees were injured, but the contractor is working to locate a construction worker. Martin said heavy rain in the area caused issues at the scene.

Franklin Fire Company is leading the search. Multiple other agencies were at the scene, as well.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse.

Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc. is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Chambersburg that produces bread and rolls shipped across the country. Their most recognizable products are their potato bread and rolls.

The Chambersburg location includes a bakery, corporate headquarters, and Golden Roll Visitor center, according to the Martin’s website.

