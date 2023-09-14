(WKBN) – Whoever bought a $250,000 winning Cash 5 ticket in southwestern Pennsylvania has until next month to claim their prizes.

The winning ticket was sold by Prokopovitch Pitt Stop Market, 105 Prokopovitch Lane, Perryopolis, for the Oct. 18, 2022 drawing.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-10-11-30-35, to win $250,000.

The winner has until Oct. 18, 2023, to claim the prize. A prize claim must be filed with the Pennsylvania Lottery, either by mail or at a lottery office, by then.

By law, unclaimed, expired lottery prizes remain in the Lottery Fund and are used to support programs benefiting older Pennsylvanians. Although some lotteries give players only 90 or 180 days to claim a prize, Pennsylvania Lottery draw game prizes may be claimed on a business day up to one year from the drawing date.

The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages claimants to sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a timely claim at any of the Lottery’s seven area offices. Currently, all PA Lottery area offices are open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Appointments are recommended. PA Lottery Headquarters in Middletown remains closed to visitors.