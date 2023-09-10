LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The coroner tells 28/22 News someone died as a result of the storms moving through Lackawanna County Saturday night.

According to Timothy Rowland, the Lackawanna County Coroner, a woman was transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center from South Abington Township for injuries sustained in the storm.

Rowland says the woman died around 9:30 p.m., shortly after her arrival at the hospital.

The coroner said further information is being withheld pending identification and notification of the family.

The flooding that hit Lackawanna County was intense and has carried over into Sunday morning. Several basements have flooded with reports of up to five feet of water in some. The county has now declared itself in a state of emergency to effectively utilize all available resources.

Throughout the night and into the morning, first responders were called to rescue about half a dozen people according to the 911 call center. The number wasn’t exact, but off-duty firefighters were called in to help assist with rescue and flood response efforts.

Roads remain closed in parts of Clarks Summit and South Abington Township which bore the brunt of the incoming storm damage. The Scranton Department of Public Works is also diligently working to clear roads and help water recede back into nearby creeks.

This is a developing story. 28/22 News will update this article as more information is made available.