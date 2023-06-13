(WKBN) — Eric G. Olshan was sworn in Monday as the 60th U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak administered the oath to Olshan, 42, of Pittsburgh.

“I have spent my entire career litigating on behalf of the United States, and I’m honored to

continue that service in my new role,” said U.S. Attorney Olshan. “I look forward to working with

the dedicated attorneys and staff in our office, as well as our trusted partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement, to pursue our shared goal of securing justice and protecting communities throughout the district.”

Prior to becoming U.S. Attorney, Olshan served as the chief of the Economic/Cyber/National Security Crimes Section. He joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in 2017, focusing primarily on white-collar prosecution.

He also previously worked as a trial attorney and deputy chief of the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Olshan graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2003, where

he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in physics. He received his Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in 2006.