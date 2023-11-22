HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A website selling liquor has had numerous complaints, prompting the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) to caution residents.

According to the PLCB, the website onestopbourbons.com identifies its address on their website as being a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store — 5956 Centre Ave. Pittsburgh — but is not associated with the state liquor stores.

The PLCB said they began getting complaints about the misrepresentation over the summer, but they have increased as the holiday season approaches. Complaints also claim that orders were placed and paid for, but never delivered.

In Pennsylvania, only certain licensed distilleries are allowed to sell and ship liquor to Pa. residents. The PLCB is the only retailer authorized to sell liquor in the Commonwealth. They, along with holders of sacramental wine licenses, importer licenses and direct wine shipper licenses are permitted to import alcohol into Pa., according to state law.

Customers are always urged to find reviews for websites with a quick internet search if they suspect any validity of the site.