SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO., Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report a masked suspect has been shot and killed by an officer responding to a burglary incident.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 12:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 300 block of West Coal Street for a burglary in progress.

Police say they met with the owner at the scene and they were shown video surveillance of the vacant residence being broken into. The owner told officers a person was inside the house wearing a mask and carrying a big knife, then called 911, PSP stated.

Officers from Shenandoah and Mahanoy City Police Departments began to investigate inside the house and found the suspect under a bed upstairs.

Trooper says that as police were moving the bed, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Bryon Scheuring lunged at police with a machete.

According to PSP, a Shenandoah Police officer fired their weapon striking Scheuring. Police say they then rendered first-aid and called EMS.

Scheuring was pronounced dead by the Schuylkill County Coroner’s Office.

People living in this neighborhood could not believe this happened.

“I was really amazed it was that close to the area right here. But this street, the town, everything is changing,” said neighbor, Roger Betz.

Fred Koch has lived here all his life, more than 70 years, and he says all of this is very unsettling.

“The State Police did interview me and ask me about it but they didn’t give me any details on what so I really don’t know,” Koch stated.

The State Police Major Case Team is heading up the investigation and Schuylkill County Coroner Dr. David Moylan told 28/22 News a forensic autopsy will be done on Tuesday, November 12.

The names of the officers involved are not released in these kinds of shootings. However, the Schuylkill County District Attorney Mike O’Pake will investigate the shooting and determine if it was justified.