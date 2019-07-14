Off-duty Pittsburgh police officer shot several times

The department says the off-duty officer was shot multiple times in the Homewood area

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – A Pittsburgh police officer is in critical condition after being shot several times.

The department says the off-duty officer was shot multiple times in the Homewood area around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police detained several people who had gathered for a party nearby.

SWAT was called to search a house in the area.

It’s unclear whether the victim had been at the party.

High-ranking officials with the department are at the hospital with the injured officer.

The officer’s name has not been released, and no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates as we learn more.