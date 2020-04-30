Nursing homes stricken as Pennsylvania death toll tops 2,000

Breaking News
Pennsylvania

Nursing homes now account for 65% of all deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Health officials say COVID-19 has killed hundreds more Pennsylvania nursing home residents than was previously known.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported 479 new COVID-19 deaths, with 339 of them at nursing and personal care homes. That raises the state’s overall death toll to more than 2,100.

Nursing homes now account for 65% of all deaths attributed to the virus in Pennsylvania.

Nursing homes cite shortages of personal protective equipment and say they haven’t been able to do enough diagnostic testing to be able to quickly identify and isolate patients and staff who have the virus.

