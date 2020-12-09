Nursing home industry: Pennsylvania illegally withheld funds

Plaintiffs say it is depriving them of crucial funding to fight the pandemic

(AP) – The nursing home industry in Pennsylvania says in a lawsuit that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed in state court and announced Tuesday.

Plaintiffs say the Department of Human Services refuses to provide supplemental payments to nursing homes as required by law.

They say it is depriving them of crucial funding to fight the pandemic.

The suit is asking Commonwealth Court to order the state agency to release the funding.

The Department of Human Services is denying the allegations.