(WTAJ) — It feels like summer just ended, but the holiday season is quickly approaching and UPS is starting to hire seasonally across Pennsylvania.

The United Parcel Service (UPS) said they’re expecting to hire 100,000 workers across the country, including at numerous locations in the Commonwealth.

UPS is hiring seasonal package delivery drivers, tractor-trailer drivers, and package handlers to help support the holiday deliveries this year.

A UPS spokesperson said that nearly 80% of seasonal positions don’t require an in-person interview and most applicants could have a job offer within 20 minutes. Nearly 50,000 seasonal employees received permanent positions over the past two years.

UPS also said that if you are searching for a seasonal driver position, you’ll want to apply sooner than later.

To find more information, open positions, or set up job alerts, you can check out UPSjobs.com.