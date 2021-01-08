No one hurt in police shooting in western Pennsylvania

(WKBN) - Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said a new variant of COVID-19 in the state is travel-related and credits their ability to quickly detect cases for catching it.

"This is not unexpected that we would see cases of the variant," Dr. Levine said. "I believe about 50 cases have been seen in the United States. We're going to be watching that with, of course, the CDC very carefully."