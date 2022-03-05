PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say they won’t immediately release the names of officers involved in an encounter that resulted in the fatal shooting by an officer of a 12-year-old boy.

Police said Thomas Siderio Jr. was shot in the back Tuesday night in south Philadelphia moments after a bullet was fired into an unmarked police car that had just turned on its red and blue lights.

Police said Friday night that their criminal intelligence unit had “detected threats” against the officers present, and the names of the two officers who fired would be withheld pending an investigation out of concern for the safety of the officers and their families.