PITTSBURGH (AP) — A New Jersey man accused of having thrown a homemade explosive device at police during protests in western Pennsylvania following the death of George Floyd last year has pleaded guilty to a federal obstruction charge.

Twenty-six-year-old Nicholas Lucia of Long Beach Township pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Pittsburgh to a charge of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that he faces a two-year prison sentence under a plea agreement with prosecutors that is to be served at the same time as a state sentence for related conduct that has yet to be imposed.