(WKBN) – A new law will soon go in the books for hunters in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission approved the use of night vision and infrared optics in the hunting of furbearers. That includes animals like racoons, foxes, coyotes and opossums.

Commissioners gave the final approval Saturday.

The change will go into effect six to eight weeks after the regulation is reviewed and published.

