Newborn found abandoned on porch in Philly area

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pa. (CNN Newsource) – Neighbors on a street in Upper Darby Township, Pennsylvania — which borders Philadelphia — found an abandoned newborn baby, just hours old.

It was like a scene straight out of a movie — at least that’s what Terrell Phillips said when he found the baby girl wrapped in a blanket on his next-door neighbor’s porch.

“Once I came out and saw the white towel, I didn’t pay it no mind. But once I saw a little arm, I thought it was an animal or something like that.”

Once Phillips realized it was an infant, he contacted the homeowner.

“I said, ‘That’s not my baby, I don’t know anything about this baby,'” Thomas Daley said. “I said, ‘Do you?’ and he said, ‘No.’ So I just called the cops.”

It was 94 degrees when the baby was found.

Police showed up to the house on Engelwood Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday and rushed the infant to the hospital.

Now officers are scouring the neighborhood for clues to lead them to the mother.

“A child at 28 days old can be left at a hospital or a police station without any criminality, as long as the child’s safe,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood. “Now mom is facing charges of recklessly endangering and endangering the welfare of a child.”

As police work to track down the mother, the good Samaritans just hope the newborn finds a loving home.

“God’s luck that I was home and Terrell came out at the same time,” Daley said.

“I just want the best for that little girl, that’s all,” Phillips said.

Authorities say hospitals in the area have been told to be on the lookout for the mother. They suspect she lives in the neighborhood.