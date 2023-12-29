(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With the new year will come a higher minimum wage, that is if you work in New York State.

We spoke to local business owners near the state line on the impact.

The gap continues to grow between New York and Pennsylvania’s minimum wage with Pennsylvania’s remaining among the lowest in the nation.

If your place of employment is in New York State, you’ll make at least $15 an hour in the coming year. That’s an 80-cent jump from the state’s current minimum wage of $14.20.

If you’re a minimum wage worker in Pennsylvania, on the other hand, your pay will continue to rank among the lowest in the nation.

Just across the border, here in North East, PA, the minimum wage will remain less than half of what it is in New York State.

The general manager of Tia Book Cellar in North East, Pennsylvania said the minimum wage disparity hurts businesses in New York and Pennsylvania in different ways.

“It’s harder on New York businesses and then it’s harder for us to get employees as small businesses especially,” said Jill Otto, general manager of Tia Book Cellar.

The owner of Ripley Machine in Ripley, New York, agrees.

“We’ve seen a transition where we’re getting more employees from PA,” said Andrew Reinwald, owner of Ripley Machine. “As a small business owner, I really feel for those who depend on minimum wage employees to see the requirements that they have to pay so much more for in some cases mostly unskilled labor.”

Ripley, New York resident Casey Dickinson, has a daughter working in the fast food industry.

“She’s facing the fact that you can go to Pennsylvania and make less or go right across the border into New York and make almost four dollars more. She’s choosing New York!,” he explained.

On the other hand, many New Yorkers cross the border for shopping and dining in Pennsylvania because those businesses can keep prices lower.

“If we were to go to the same restaurant in NY we would pay significantly more than Pennsylvania,” Dickinson went on to say.

The business owners we spoke to in both states said they are currently paying workers more than the minimum wage as it’s difficult to get quality employees and the cost of living continues to rise.