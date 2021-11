MERCER COUNTY Pa. (WKBN)- One man is in the Mercer County jail after a drug bust last week at a traffic stop.

Troopers say that they pulled over Andrew Bae, 35, of Elmhurst, New York in the afternoon of Monday, November 8 after a traffic violation on I-80 Eastbound just after 1:30 p.m.

During the stop, reports say that PSP found 90 pounds of marijuana within the vehicle.

Bae was arrested and he is in the Mercer County Jail.