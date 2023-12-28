(WHTM) – Americans are drowning in debt and not saving nearly enough for retirement.

Those are just two harsh fiscal realities that prompted a Pennsylvania State Senator to introduce a bill, now law, that requires schools to teach kids financial literacy.

It’s been the top priority for Senator Chris Gebhard (R-Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon) who said he has “not met a single person that has said this isn’t a good idea.”

Gebhard’s idea is to require every Pennsylvania student to take a financial literacy course.

“No offense to calculus teachers and biology teachers, but financial issues and information is information that people use every day of their life,” said Gebhard.

The Department of Education will develop the curriculum to include “the basic principle involved with earning, spending, saving and investing money.”

“If you take every individual idea or every individual mandate that comes out of the legislature on its face, it’s a good idea,” said Kevin Busher with the State School Boards Association.

The idea may be good Busher, but making all 500 school districts comply with legislative whims often isn’t.

Busher said, “But when you put them all together, it makes a patchwork of good ideas that become either unfunded or not manageable.”

To get school board buy-in, Gebhard massaged his bill to clarify teacher certifications and program flexibility and dropped a demand that kids take the class to graduate.

“The graduation requirement component is really the part that gave us the most stomach, stomach ache over it,” said Busher.

But there might also be contortion pain. While officially not a graduation requirement the law also says schools “Shall provide a mandatory course in personal financial literacy.”

Gebhard said, “it is not a graduation requirement, but it is a required course that every kid has to take. That was one of those negotiating things.”

Gebhard, who’s owned an insurance company for two decades, says it will likely teach about saving, investing, borrowing, mortgages, and interest rates.

You know, what credit cards costs. You know, if you borrow the money today, what does it look like when you pay it back,” said Gebhard. “You’re going to use this information in every part of your life, every decision you make going forward, you will find that this course provided you some of the framework to make that decision and to make the right decision.”

The courses start in the 2026 school year not just to all public high schools in Pennsylvania but private ones as well.