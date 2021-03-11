New owner announces future plans for historic Conneaut Lake Park

This summer, visitors can expect Kiddieland and the waterpark to reopen safely Memorial Day weekend

CONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (WJET) – The new owner of Conneaut Lake Park is speaking out about future plans for the historic attraction.

Todd Joseph of Keldon Holdings, LLC. told the Meadville Tribune he plans to make the park “the premier event space in the region.”

According to an update on the park’s Facebook page New Conneaut Lake Park, the first order of business is to clear out blighted unsound buildings, remove everything that is unsafe, and make the park presentable again.

An update from the new owners: We are excited to embark on this new adventure and we look forward to serving the… Posted by New Conneaut Lake Park on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

In the future, plans call for rebuilding the beach club, expanding the beach area, purchasing new rides and hosting all sorts of events from concerts to car shows.