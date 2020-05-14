New overlay number assigned to area code in central, northwest Pennsylvania

The 814 area code is used in 27 counties in Pennsylvania, including Mercer County

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission recently received notice that the new overlay number for the 814 area code in Pennsylvania will be 582.

Earlier this month, it was announced that a second area code is being added to the 814 area code.

The new 582 numbers will be assigned to new telephone numbers when all available 814 numbers are exhausted.

The 814 area code is used in 27 counties in Pennsylvania, including Mercer County.

One of the biggest changes for residents and businesses in the area code will be switching to 10-digit dialing. Callers will need to dial the area code plus the seven-digit phone number for all calls.

Starting in October, you’ll be encouraged to voluntarily start ten-digit dialing. In April, it will be required.