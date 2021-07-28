New leader to take over UPMC as longtime CEO retires

This is the UPMC headquarters building, center, framed in the downtown Pittsburgh skyline on Monday, June 24, 2019. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces a ten-year network access agreement between UPMC and Highmark, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The head of one of Pennsylvania’s largest employers, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, is retiring and the organization’s executive vice president will succeed him.

Jeffrey A. Romoff has led the organization that would become UPMC since 1992 when it consisted of a handful of hospitals.

He hands over the reigns of what is now a $23 billion health care system to Leslie C. Davis, who has been with UPMC for 17 years. That’s according to a Wednesday press release from UPMC.

Davis will become president and CEO of UPMC on Sunday, and Romoff will serve as president emeritus during a transition period until Oct. 1.