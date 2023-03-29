HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) –The School Safety and Security Committee approved a new training program grant designed to instruct school employees on how to handle emergency situations. This grant comes after several schools across Pennsylvania received calls of threats.

All school employees in Pennsylvania will receive three hours of safety and security training every year, at no charge to their schools, through a new training program grant approved Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s School Safety and Security Committee.

The committee committed $4.8 million in state funding to support the development and launch of a new School Safety and Security Training program for school employees and School Safety and Security Coordinators.

The school employee training will include an hour-long focus training on emergency training drills, including fire, natural disaster, active shooter, hostage situations and bomb threats. It will also include the identification or recognition of student behavior that may indicate a threat to the safety of that student or others.

The school safety coordinator training will include these topics as well as more in-depth training on emergency preparedness, physical security assessments and securing facilities, and coordination and communication with law enforcement and emergency personnel. More information on these trainings will be released in the next few months.