HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Supreme Court chose a congressional map that should stand for the next decade and reduces Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation by one seat. It was proposed by a Democrat, seems to favor Republicans, but the GOP is not happy about it.

The Supreme Court is split on how it is splitting the state into congressional districts. It approved the democratically presented Carter map by a tight 4-3 vote. Governor Tom Wolf is pleased, saying, “it is a fair map that will result in a congressional delegation mirroring the citizenry of Pennsylvania.”

But Republican State Representative Seth Grove, whose map passed the House and Senate but was vetoed by Gov. Wolf, called the chosen map, “shamefully partisan.”

Going from 18 seats to 17 will pit two Republican incumbents against each other. Fred Keller will run in the re-drawn 9th District against Dan Meuser.

Attorney Matt Haverstick argued for a Republican map. “It’s not the worst of the maps, it still is in my view, an overly partisan map,” Haverstick said.

Analyst Chris Nicholas says Republicans should like that the map does not split Pittsburgh. Plus, Nicholas suspects they will also love the results on election night.

“I think it could end up being a 10-7 Republicans in the fall,” Nicholas said.

But Grover is undeterred saying, “today is truly a sad day for democracy and the founding principles of our great nation.”

The Supreme Court was clear it did not want the job of choosing maps and districts but had to because the governor and lawmakers didn’t do theirs. Might their choice be challenged in Federal Court?

“I’ve given up trying to assume that people won’t sue over maps so I wouldn’t be surprised if somebody does,” Haverstick said.

It is full steam ahead for congressional candidates for the May 17 primary. They can start collecting signatures this Friday. The Supreme Court on Wednesday put the process on hold for State, House, and Senate seats, however, because those districts still have to be sorted out.