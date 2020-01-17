New Castle police looking into early morning explosion

Police said they found a vehicle with serious damage and it looked like someone put an explosive device under it

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police are investigating an explosion in the city early Friday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. near the 300 block of Wallace Avenue.

Officers said they found a vehicle with serious damage to the front of it. They said it looked like someone put an explosive device under the front end of the vehicle.

The explosion damaged four different houses in the area, including 20 windows.

Police said they have several leads in this case and they’re still looking into them.