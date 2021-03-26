New Castle police find baggies of drugs after pulling over van; 2 arrested

Drug investigators said they tracked the van from PA to Detroit, then back to New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A traffic stop in New Castle late Thursday night led to a drug bust.

Just before midnight, New Castle police officers pulled over a black van on Falls Street near S. Jefferson Street after officers said they found code violations.

Police said their K9 sniffed drugs, so they were able to get a search warrant and search the van.

They found baggies of cocaine, crack cocaine and ecstasy inside the panel of one of the van’s back arm rests, according to police. Officers said they also found over $1,100 cash.

The traffic stop was the result of a narcotics investigation. Detectives tracked the van from Pennsylvania to Detroit, Michigan and back to New Castle.

The two men inside the van — 49-year-old Eric Purnell and 44-year-old Patrick Hicks, both of New Castle — were arrested. Police said they are being charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled or counterfeit substance.