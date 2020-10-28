New Castle police arrest man charged with 2 robberies

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police have arrested a suspect they say was responsible for two robberies Tuesday.

At 4:03 p.m., officers were sent to a robbery at the Market 24 Convenience store on E. Washington Street. The suspect ran away before the officers got there.

The second robbery happened at 6:32 p.m. at the Cascade Express on Cascade Street. Police said the same suspect handed the clerk a note, saying he had a gun and demanded money.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspect as 24-year-old Noah Hazy.

Detectives set up surveillance units in the area of Oak Leaf Gardens apartment complex looking for Hazy, where they arrested him around 11:20 p.m.

Police said Hazy admitted to committing both robberies.

He faces robbery, theft and receiving stolen property charges and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail pending arraignment.

