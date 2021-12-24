NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police released official information about a man charged with sexually assaulting a woman in Lawrence County.

Timothy Wayne Craig, 54, of New Castle was charged with rape, sexual assault and indecent assault.

According to police reports, it happened at 1 a.m. Thursday in Slippery Rock Township, which is a township in Lawrence County.

Reports say Craig was accused of raping an unidentified 40-year-old woman who also lives in New Castle.

He was charged and transported to Lawrence County Jail.

Craig is expected be arraigned Friday.