PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

The one-count indictment, returned Nov. 1 and unsealed Monday following his arrest,

named Brandon Leroy McConnell, 34, as the sole defendant.

According to the indictment, on or around May 14, 2021, McConnell did knowingly attempt

to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled

substance. The indictment states McConnell was the intended recipient of a United States Postal Service parcel that contained this controlled substance.

McConnell faces a sentence of five to 40 years in prison as well as a possible fine of up to $5 million.