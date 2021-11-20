New Castle holiday tradition returns with new additions

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) — A holiday tradition returned to New Castle with new additions.

Their holiday parade was canceled last year because of the pandemic. This is their first year with the parade, street fair, tree lighting and fireworks all wrapped into one night.

People of all ages said they’re excited to be back for the parade.

“I threw all my candy that I had. I spent $150 on candy,” said participant Andrew Bibaud.

“I got it all by myself,” said parade-goer Kaleia Smith as she held up her bag of candy.

The crowd favorite by far: the Christmas elf.

“Once we saw the giant balloon floating in 2019 we couldn’t go back. We’ll have at least one giant balloon like that. It holds a lot of helium, which is really expensive,” said organizer Angie Urban. “We were so fortunate to be able to raise the funds from the community. Definitely makes a big city feel in a small-town parade.”

After the parade, the tree lighting started off with a bang — and ended with one, too. A fireworks show by the New Castle-based Pyrotechnico finished off the night.

“It was really nice. There was a variety of things that we didn’t have in the past. The floats, it was really nice to have people out,” said parade-goer Taniya Hartman.

The tree will be lit every night from dusk until dawn through the Christmas season.