New casino could be built near Penn State’s flagship campus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A casino could be built near Penn State University’s flagship campus after Pennsylvania on Wednesday found another taker for a mini-casino license.

The license was auctioned Wednesday for $10 million to a Philadelphia-area private equity investor.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Penn State board member Ira Lubert beat one other bidder. Lubert helped open Valley Forge Casino Resort before selling it and is a partner in Rivers Casino Pittsburgh.

Lupert doesn’t have to name an exact location until he submits formal paperwork. But State College is in the 15-mile radius in which he said he’ll locate it.

