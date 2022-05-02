LINESVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A new campground is coming to a popular spot in Western Pennsylvania.

Ground was broken Monday for a new, $8 million campground at Pymatuning State Park’s Tuttle Point.

The space is being totally overhauled with new water and sewage lines, a new pumping station, new buildings, a comfort station, beach restrooms and repaving of roads. Parking lots, a fishing pier and a boat launch are also being installed.

There will be 112 campsites when the work is done with inland campsites having water, sewer and electric hookups. Campsites near the water will have water and electric hookups.

In addition, the campground’s 75,000 water tank will be refurbished.

The project is expected to be done by April of 2023.

The previous Tuttle Point Campground closed in 2010 because of funding issues. Officials say Gov. Tom Wolf’s $1.7 billion plan to help Pennsylvania recover from the COVID-19 pandemic includes designating $450 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for conservation, recreation and preservation.