HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — New legislation from a state senator could eliminate Pennsylvania’s yearly vehicle inspections.

State Senator Marty Flynn(D) represents part of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. He recently sent a memo to lawmakers that he plans to introduce legislation in the near future that would do away with the yearly inspection.

Flynn said that while the Motor License Fund needs an influx of cash, the only money PennDOT gets from inspections is the inspection stickers’ cost.

The memo goes on to say that Pennsylvania is the birthplace of vehicle safety inspections, but more than a century later, we’re one of only 14 states that still have a yearly inspection.

While proposing a higher cost for inspections — a $15 increase that would go directly to the Motor License Fund — under Flynn’s proposal, they would only need to be done when a vehicle is sold or transferred to another party, ultimately saving residents money every year.

It is important to note that this would not affect vehicle emissions testing, as this would still be required, on a per-county basis, under current EPA guidelines.