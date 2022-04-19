(WHTM) – A new four-part documentary on the near-catastrophic meltdown at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant will debut on Netflix on May 4.

The documentary, Meltdown: Three Mile Island, “tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things” during the 1979 partial meltdown. The story is told “through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted.”

Directed by Kief Davidson, the documentary includes dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and interviews.

The shows’ executive producers are Carla Shamberg, Michael Shamberg, Kief Davidson, Robert Fernandez, and Dan Levinson.

The Three Mile Island accident is widely considered the most serious accident in U.S. commercial nuclear power plant operating history. According to the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a “combination of equipment malfunctions, design-related problems and worker errors led to TMI-2’s partial meltdown and very small off-site releases of radioactivity.”