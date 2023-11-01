CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Trick-or-treaters in Cumberland County are being asked to check their bags after police say there were pieces of candy that had needles in them.

Silver Spring Township Police said in a news release that they were called to the first block of Pine Hill Avenue for needles found in candy just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Three pieces of candy that had sewing needles in them, that police say came from the Pine Hill/North Locust Lane/Sunset/Marble area.

Photo of needle found in candy, via Silver Spring Township Police

Photo of candy with needle sticking out, via Silver Spring Township Police

Photo of candy with needle inside it, via Silver Spring Township Police

The needles were found after a parent of a trick-or-treater bit into the candy, police say, and they are expected to be fine.

Police are urging trick-or-treaters to check their candy and if anyone has information they are asked to contact Officer Tyler Mardis at (717)-238-9676.