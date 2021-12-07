SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN)- The demolition of an historic bridge is underway this noon in Sharpsville.

But it’s not all being torn down. Some of it is going up and away.

Demolition crews are working to remove the historic Kelly Bridge in Sharpsville.

We arrived on scene a short time ago and saw workers using a crane to move part of the bridge. It spans the Shenango River.

The bridge was first built back in 1897. It was closed back in 2005 and since then drivers have been using another bridge to get around.