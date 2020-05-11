National Guard helping to battle virus outbreak at Western Pa. nursing home

The National Guard has been called in to help fight a coronavirus outbreak at a Beaver County nursing home

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – The National Guard has been called in to help fight a coronavirus outbreak at a Beaver County nursing home.

According to Pittsburgh CBS affiliate KDKA, the National Guard began arriving Monday at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, where officials said last month they are presuming everyone there is positive for COVID-19

Twnety-seven members of the guard will be at the facility beginning Monday and will be doing various housekeeping, bathing and feeding residents and help with meal prep and service, KDKA reported.

There are 300 cases of coronavirus at the facility, with at least 71 deaths, KDKA reported.