(WJET) – The latest adjustment to the average National Fuel Gas bill is good news for your budget.

NFG announced an adjustment to gas supply charges going into effect on August 1.

According to a company release, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer will drop by almost $26 — dropping from $89.90 to $64.05 per month.

The PUC also approved the implementation of a five-year pilot Weather Normalization Adjustment (WNA) to stabilize customer bills and protect ratepayers and the company from volatility in weather trends.

The WNA is a billing adjustment to make gas bills more predictable during periods of warmer or colder than normal temperatures and will only be applied to customer bills issued for the months of October through May during each year of the pilot.

Those WNA charges will begin on or after Oct. 1, 2023. For more information on these changes to your monthly bill, you can visit their website here.