National Fuel asks Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for rate increase

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has asked for a reate increase from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUCO).

The increase would raise the typically monthly bill by 70 cents.

A typical residential customer with an annual usage of 100,300 cubic feet of gas would see their bill increase from $67.29 to $67.99.

National Fuel says the abundant supply of Marcellus and Utica gas produced in the region has left market prices at a 12-year low.

This is the first time in 12 years National Fuel has sought to increase delivery service charges paid by residential customers.

Pennsylvania utility companies are permitted to update gas supply charges on a quarterly basis to reflect changes in the market price of natural gas, according to National Fuel.

The next opportunity to adjust gas supply charges will be Nov. 1, 2020.