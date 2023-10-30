(WKBN) – Have you ever wanted to sing the national anthem before a big event? The Pennsylvania Farm Show wants to hear from you.

It’s picking people to sing the Star Spangled Banner at the 2024 Pa. Farm Show – Pennsylvania State Fair. The contest is open to any Pennsylvania resident.

Singers will perform each morning from Jan. 6-13. Each day will feature an individual or group. Top vote-getters may also be selected to sing at special events such as the Opening Ceremony on January 6.

Just email a video of you singing the national anthem, and see if you’re picked to be one of the finalists.

You have two weeks to enter. Contestants can enter by emailing a YouTube link to a video of themselves singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” without instrumental accompaniment, to agcontests@pa.gov or by uploading their video or YouTube link to the comments of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page posts about the contest.