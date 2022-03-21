(WTAJ) — NASA’s rocket launch scheduled for Monday night at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia may be visible in Pennsylvania as a small object streaking through the sky.

Check the skies for liftoff between 7 and 10 p.m. March 21 to see if you can catch a quick glimpse of the Terrier-Improved Malemute rocket. If liftoff needs to be postponed, the launch dates will be scheduled sometime between March 22 through April 1.

The rocket is part of the BOundary Layer Turbulence 2, or BOLT-2, mission that will help increase understanding of boundary layer transition, turbulent heating, and drag on vehicles flying at hypersonic conditions, NASA said on its website. Boundary layer transition to turbulence is the process where smooth, laminar flow becomes unstable after which turbulence dominates and significantly increases heating and drag on high-speed vehicles.

The Terrier-Improved Malemute rocket is a type of two-stage suborbital-sounding rocket. Click here to see an image of it while it undergoes balance testing.

NASA will also be providing live coverage via the Wallops’ YouTube channel with launch updates available on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

The mission is being overseen by the Air Force Research Laboratory/Air Force Office of Scientific Research.