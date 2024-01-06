PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – There are reports of vehicle crashes all across Pennsylvania amid poor road conditions from winter weather.

While unnecessary travel is discouraged at this time, PennDOT is urging drivers to be aware of road conditions before heading out.

Through 511, travelers can also check local plow truck status, to see when and where roads have been treated, by selecting the ‘PennDOT Plow Trucks’ filter on the left side of their screen. Updates on weather-related road restrictions are also available by selecting the ‘Weather Restrictions’ filter. While using the 511 mobile website, these filters can be selected from the drop-down menu under the ‘Travel Conditions’ section.

For a live look at weather conditions throughout Central Pennsylvania, check WTAJ Your Weather Authority’s Weather Skynet Cameras.

