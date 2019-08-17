Mother heartbroken by son’s sudden death during football practice

The 13-year-old boy was at football practice in the Pittsburgh area when he collapsed

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – A mother from the Pittsburgh area is sad, hurt and angry after the sudden death of her son during football practice.

Laken Duckett’s son, Jordan, turned 13 just six days ago. He was headed into eighth grade in a new school in a new town and was playing football with new friends.

“He wasn’t supposed to be playing. He was supposed to be on the bench,” Laken Duckett said.

She said her son suffered from asthma, had just been put back on his medication, and when she left him at practice Wednesday, he was only supposed to observe.

Not long after she dropped him off, Duckett got the phone call that Jordan had collapsed on the Windgap field.

“They said he was moving his arm, he was shaking his arm, and said, ‘I don’t feel right,’ but nobody stopped them from playing football,” she said.

Duckett said by the time she made it to his side, she knew her son was in trouble.

“He was laying in the grass with like tubes in things in him, and they were trying to do CPR. In my opinion, he looked lifeless when I got there. A mother knows,” she said.

Duckett said that’s when she had a panic attack and needed care, too.

“As bad as I wanted to go with my son, I couldn’t. I couldn’t even walk or stand on my own,” she said.

Duckett said by the time she got to the hospital, Jordan had died.

“It’s hard, and I would say to any mother whose children play sports, know when too much is too much,” she said. “I’m sad. My heart is broken.”

The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.