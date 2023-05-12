PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — Country music artist Morgan Wallen’s upcoming shows have been rescheduled for later this summer, according to CBS News.

Two of those shows are in Pittsburgh. Wallen will be at PNC Park on August 30 and August 31. The shows were originally scheduled for June 14-June 15.

Earlier this week, he announced on Twitter that doctors have told him that he has reinjured his vocal chords and that he has to rest for six weeks.

Tickets for all dates of the One Night At A Time World Tour can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com