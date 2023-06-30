HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 50 people are facing charges of welfare fraud in Pennsylvania, according to the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG).

Felony public assistance fraud charges were filed against 52 people during the month of May. Restitutions owed to the Commonwealth total $347,497, OSIG reported. There will be other cost-saving benefits as the individuals will be temporarily disqualified from receiving public benefits.

“It is imperative that we fulfill our duty to the citizens of Pennsylvania by ensuring the proper allocation of public benefits,” said State Inspector General Lucas M. Miller. “We are fortunate to partner with the Department of Human Services (DHS) to uphold the integrity of these programs and preserve the public’s confidence in assistance programs.”

It is alleged that the 52 people fraudulently received taxpayer-funded public benefits to which they were not entitled.

If convicted, the maximum penalty they face for public assistance fraud is seven years in prison and a fine of $15,000. In the case of SNAP, Cash Assistance, or Subsidized Day Care fraud, defendants also face a mandatory disqualification period from the benefits program they allegedly defrauded.

Anonymously report suspected welfare fraud on the OSIG website or call the Welfare Fraud Tipline: 1-800-932-0582.