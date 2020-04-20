Monday protests to encourage leaders to reopen Pennsylvania’s economy planned in Erie and Harrisburg

The protesters insist that it is not sustainable to continue a lockdown because the economic and societal consequences will be irreversible

ERIE–(WJET/WFXP)–New guidelines for keeping Pennsylvanians safe are going into effect Monday night and many businesses remain closed.

Protests are being planned in Erie and in Harrisburg to encourage leaders to reopen Pennsylvania’s economy.

Concerned citizens will come together to peacefully protest against lockdown restrictions that are continuing beyond May 1.

One group said that the government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine.

The same group said, however, that the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, which is also forcing businesses and churches to close, is called tyranny.

The protesters insist that it is not sustainable to continue a lockdown because the economic and societal consequences will be irreversible.

The protests in Erie will take place at Perry Square at 3 p.m.